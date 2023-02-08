SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube Music rolls out redesigned album view for Android, iOS

NewsWire
0
0

Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music has rolled out the redesign of the “album view” for Android and iOS.

According to 9to5Google, this redesign prominently centres album artwork and shows a blurred version behind it.

At the top, users get the artist (which can be tapped), Album/Single, and release year, also the album title is displayed next, followed by a Wikipedia description.

Moreover, available actions include download, add to the library, play, share, and an overflow menu, which is how users will now have to access shuffle.

As users scroll down the track list, a play FAB will appear in the bottom-right corner, and at the very bottom, users will get the number of songs and album duration.

Further, another recent change includes Google increasing the font size in the artist page and Explore tab.

This is especially noticeable in the list of top songs, said the report.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music also gets mood filters, i.e. “activity bar” with various moods to tune what appears in the Home feed on the web.

In the web version, it is left-aligned (as on tablets) and appears beneath the app bar, which can be used to switch between Home, Explore, Library, and Search.

For a less Material You look, pill-shaped buttons are used instead of rectangles with rounded corners.

20230208-162405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    63 moons to discontinue tech support to MCX after Sep 30

    Genetic links found between Covid and other diseases

    FB expands professional mode to all creators globally

    Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs...