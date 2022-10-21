SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube Premium gets price hike for family plans to $22.99 per month

YouTube Premium has raised the price for its family plan to $22.99 per month

The video-streaming platform informed users by sending an email that the service gets a priceAhike for those using the family plan that allows for up to six accounts to use the same subscription, reports 9To5Google.

If someone wants to subscribe through the Apple App Store, the cost rises to $29.99 per month.

The price of the Premium for individual accounts is still the same.

“This change will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022,” the company was quoted as saying.

“All members have the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime here.”

YouTube does not explain why costs are rising, but it’s unquestionably a significant change. The fee of Premium has been constant since 2018, the report said.

The new pricing becomes effective for current members on their next billing cycle, however, it is currently in effect if someone signs up for the service as of right now.

Recently, the company had ended a test that required Premium subscription for 4K resolution videos.

In the experiment, the Google-owned streaming platform asked some users to pay for a Premium account in order to view videos in 4K resolution.

Because of users’ outrage, the company stopped the test.

