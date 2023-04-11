SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube Premium introduces new features with higher quality video, more

NewsWire
0
0

Google-owned YouTube has introduced a number of new features to its Premium service users, including higher quality video for web and iOS users, support for co-watching videos on FaceTime through Apple’s SharePlay and other controls for managing their queue on mobile devices.

In the coming weeks, the company will be launching an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality starting on iOS (and an experiment coming to the Web soon too) to provide an even higher video quality experience to its Premium members.

“While all users will still have access to 1080p, this enhanced 1080p quality setting will look extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion,” YouTube said in a blogpost.

For those users who like to jump from one video to another, the company introduced a feature which will provide more controls over their queue.

“Today, for Premium members, we’re expanding queuing to phones and tablets, giving you complete control over what you’re watching,” the company said.

Moreover, the company has made the ‘sharing experience’ easier while watching YouTube videos.

Through Meet Live Sharing on Android devices, Premium members can host Google Meet sessions where all attendees, regardless of whether they are Premium or free users, can watch YouTube videos together.

In the coming weeks, the company will also roll out this experience for FaceTime users on iOS via SharePlay.

Another feature the video-sharing platform introduced will let users jump back into YouTube across devices, that is, Premium members can now continue watching videos wherever they previously left off even as they switch between devices, allowing them to jump back in without a single interruption.

The feature is now available on Android, iOS and Web.

Lastly, the company introduced a feature which will keep the YouTube experience going even when users are offline.

“With Smart Downloads, while you’re connected to Wi-Fi, we automatically add recommended videos straight to your library, ready for offline viewing,” the company stated.

This feature will allow users to watch videos whenever and wherever they want, while also discovering new content without having to search.

20230411-181802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple fixes 2 zero-day bugs exploited to hack iPhones, Macs

    Samsung flagship S22 series to woo Galaxy Note users

    Omicron BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants found in over a dozen countries: WHO

    Microsoft now allows up to 10 ‘co-organiser’ on Teams