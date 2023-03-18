SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube reinstates Trump’s account as he gears up for US Prez race

Google-owned YouTube has reinstated the account of former US President Donald Trump that was banned after the January 2021 Capitol Hill Riot.

The move comes as the former president gears up for his 2024 presidential run.

“The Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content. We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election,” YouTube said in a tweet.

“This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube,” the company added.

The reinstated Trump account has 2.64 million subscribers and over four thousand videos.

In 2020, Trump’s US presidential campaign spent more than $10 million on digital ads on YouTube.

In November last year, Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s Twitter account but he is yet to use it.

Trump now uses Truth Social, his own social media app.

