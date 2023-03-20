SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube rolling out song, album credits to its music service

NewsWire
0
0

Video-sharing platform YouTube is rolling out song and album credits to its music streaming service ‘YouTube Music’.

With this new feature, users will be able to see song and album credits when listening to their favourite music, reports 9To5Google.

The feature, where users can instantly see detailed song information, such as who the singer is and who wrote, produced, and composed each track, has long been a part of many other streaming services like Tidal.

If the feature is enabled to the users’ account, then they will see a ‘View song credits’ option when accessing the overflow menu on YouTube Music.

Users will be able to see data about the music such as who the song is ‘Performed by’, ‘Written by’, ‘Produced by’, and from where the music metadata was sourced, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the video-sharing platform announced that US creators can now create podcasts in YouTube Studio and the inclusion of podcasts in the company’s Music app is coming soon.

The platform mentioned that “a podcast show is a playlist, and podcast episodes are videos in that playlist”.

20230320-090407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Intel unveils 13th Gen Intel Core family desktop processors

    FBI ‘obviously overreached’ with regard to online censorship: Elon Musk

    Twitter not go to bankrupt, but isn’t secure yet: Musk

    Thales to hire over 12K people globally in 2023, around 550...