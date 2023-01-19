SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube rolling out updates to TV’s live guide, library

Video-sharing platform YouTube is rolling out updates to its YouTube TV’s live guide and library, which will help streamline the users’ experience.

The redesigned live guide brings new curated recommendations at the top, a simplified design and more key information for each live show or movie, the platform said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

On the other hand, updates to the library will help users to manage their content with improved content filtering and better organisational tools.

“Users should begin seeing this redesign over the next few months.”

The updates on YouTube TV focus on three key principles– to “empower viewers with more control and choice so they can watch TV their way”, “anticipate TV watching needs by getting viewers the content they want with less effort” and “recognise different interests and viewing behaviours”.

“Our team’s philosophy is that YouTube TV is ‘TV Made For You’, and this is threaded throughout the entire product experience across your Live, Library and Home,” the company said.

The platform also mentioned that it will bring “more flexibility and interactivity during live playback and add the ability to easily switch between user profiles”.

