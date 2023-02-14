SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube rolls out ‘Creator Music’ for users to monetise licensed music

NewsWire
0
0

Google-owned YouTube has rolled out its new marketplace, Creator Music, a new and easy way for creators in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) in the US to access an ever-growing catalogue of music for use in their videos while still being able to monetise.

“We’re excited to start rolling this out to monetising creators in the US over the coming weeks and continuing to explore expansion to more countries in 2023 — subscribe to this post & we’ll keep you updated on our rollout plans,” according to the YouTube Help page.

In September last year, the company introduced “Creator Music”, to give YouTube creators easy access to an ever-growing catalogue of music for use in their long-form videos.

With this, those creators who don’t want to buy a license upfront, they’ll be able to use songs and share revenue with the track’s artist and associated rights holders.

“Creators can now buy affordable, high-quality music licenses that offer them full monetising potential — they will keep the same revenue share they’d usually make on videos without any music,” Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products, YouTube, said in a statement.

Last month, Google announced that it has restructured the YPP terms to include new modules such as ‘Shorts Monetisation Module’, which allows creators to start making ad revenue on Shorts starting February 1 on the video-sharing platform.

20230214-163404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chingari introduces new monetisation plan for creators, users

    Musk ignores govt calls as India Tesla team moves to other...

    Defence Ministry identifies 18 platforms for industry-led development

    Want to make Hyderabad startup capital of India: KCR