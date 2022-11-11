INDIASCI-TECH

YouTube rolls out ‘Live Q&A’ feature for live creators

YouTube has rolled out a new ‘Live Q&A’ feature, a new way to interact with the viewers on live streams.

The new feature makes the live streams more interactive, the company said in a blogpost.

The feature allows users to create and manage Q&A sessions in live chat during their streams and premieres by using ‘Live Control Room’ (LCR).

With ‘Live Q&A’, users can easily build a community while responding to a number of important questions asked by their viewers.

The new feature is present alongside ‘Live Polls’, another way for the users to interact with their live stream’s viewers.

The questions submitted by the new feature are managed by the same systems that allow users to moderate live chat.

It means that the users can block words, hold for review, and report questions.

Users with ‘Manager’ or ‘Editor’ channel permissions will be able to manage the questions list which includes, “viewing the questions list, selecting questions to answer, removing questions from the list”, and much more.

‘Moderators’ are not allowed to manage questions in Live Q&As.

The earlier questions submitted are displayed at the top of the chronological list of questions, the platform said.

There is no limit to the number of questions, however, the oldest ones on the list will disappear after 200 questions.

