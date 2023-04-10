SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube rolls out ‘sleep timer’ in Music app

Google-owned Youtube has started to roll out a ‘sleep timer’ feature to its music streaming service YouTube Music.

The feature is now appearing for songs at the bottom of the Now Playing overflow menu in the app, according to 9to5Google.

The sleep timer feature could be useful for those who like to fall asleep while listening to music.

The benefit of the sleep timer feature is that the music player can automatically stop playing after a while so that users do not have to worry about the continuous playback of music on the earphones or speakers when falling asleep.

The report said that the feature has not been rolled out widely and is currently available only to a limited number of users.

Meanwhile, YouTube has started to roll out the ‘real-time lyrics’ feature to its music streaming service YouTube Music on Android and iOS.

The feature is currently available to some YouTube Music subscribers who have reported, however, it’s not widely available to every user.

It is similar to the real-time lyrics feature that is available on other music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

