SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube starts testing new tools for podcasts

NewsWire
0
0

Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube has quietly launched its new “feature experiment” to test its new tools for podcasts.

From uploading to displaying analytical data, the new tools that YouTube is rolling out cover everything a creator would need to launch podcasts on the platform, reports 9To5Google.

According to the company, users included in the test will see the option to post a podcast under the “create” button, which currently offers the options to upload a video, create a text post and start a livestream.

Creators would also be able to access podcasts from the content menu’s new “Podcasts tab.”

Moreover, existing playlists will also be able to be set as podcasts using a new option in the three-dots menu.

The company mentioned that a “small number” of creators will see the changes, but only on desktop, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the video streaming platform had released the “Go Live Together” feature for creators to co-livestream and invite a guest on phone.

20230221-094201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK’s key online safety bill on hold until new PM in...

    Musk tells followers to slam WSJ for linking him with Google...

    Covid significantly impacted mental health of adolescent girls

    Apple, Samsung lead sustainability but smartphone e-waste still major concern