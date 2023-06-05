SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube testing new connectivity feature for Nest speakers on Music app

NewsWire
0
0

Google-owned YouTube has reportedly started testing a new feature for its music streaming service which automatically connects Nest speakers to smartphones.

This instant connectivity feature was spotted by some Reddit users, reports Android Police.

When users ask their Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker to play music by voice, they can open the YouTube Music application on their phone and it will instantly connect to the speaker, allowing users to quickly adjust the volume and playlist.

Both devices must be connected to the same network, and it takes the YouTube Music app a few seconds to detect audio and initiate a Google Cast connection, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that YouTube was testing a new ‘play counts’ feature on its music streaming service.

This feature shows the overall plays a song has received from all users across the platform.

However, the feature only applies to tracks listed under ‘Top songs’.

20230605-143602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google to use only first 15MB of webpage for Search rankings

    India now home to 3K deeptech startups that raised $2.7bn in...

    NASA launches wet dress rehearsal for Artemis I moon rocket

    McAfee Enterprise and FireEye to be called Trellix post-merger