SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube to make educational content more accessible, interactive

NewsWire
0
0

Google-owned YouTube is introducing new products that will allow learners to explore subjects they are passionate about and creators to provide structured learning content.

The platform is announcing updates to make educational content more accessible and interactive for learners while helping learning creators thrive on YouTube.

“To improve the YouTube experience in educational environments, we are launching YouTube Player for Education — a new YouTube embedded player that shows content on commonly used education apps without distractions like ads, external links or recommendations,” Jonathan Katzman, Director of Product Management, YouTube Learning, said in a blogpost.

YouTube said, to start, it is partnering with established edtech companies in the US, including EDpuzzle, Purdue University and Purdue Global.

YouTube Player for Education will also improve the existing YouTube embedded player in Google Classroom for an even better YouTube experience.

“Next year, qualified creators can begin offering free or paid Courses to provide in-depth, structured learning experiences for viewers,” the platform said.

“Viewers who choose to buy a Course can watch the video ad-free and play it in the background. Courses will arrive first in the US and South Korea in beta before expanding to more countries,” it added.

YouTube said it is also introducing Quizzes — a new way for creators to help viewers test their knowledge.

20220909-083405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tablet market in Asia-Pacific to reach 57.2 mn units in 2022

    Ford eliminates lease-to-buy option on EVs: Report

    After $55 mn fine, Apple faces bigger penalty over Dutch dating...

    Facebook to shut live shopping feature from Oct 1