SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube to share ad money with Shorts creators from Feb 1

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has announced that it has restructured the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) terms to include new modules such as ‘Shorts Monetisation Module’, which allows creators to start making ad revenue on Shorts starting February 1 on the video-sharing platform.

The new modules provide creators more flexibility in the ways they can earn from their content, the tech giant said in a support page.

“After signing the Base Terms, which are the foundational contract terms for all creators wishing to monetise on the platform, creators can pick and choose from contract Modules to unlock earning opportunities.”

The new modules include the ‘Watch Page Monetisation Module’, ‘Shorts Monetisation Module’ and ‘Commerce Product Addendum’.

Users need to accept the Watch Page Monetisation Module to earn ad and YouTube Premium revenue on long-form or live-streaming videos viewed on the Watch Page.

“The Shorts Monetisation Module allows your channel to share revenue from ads viewed between videos in the Shorts Feed,” the company said.

If users already accepted the ‘Commerce Product Addendum’ which unlocks a series of Fan Funding features, then they won’t need to accept its terms again.

All users need to review and understand the new YPP terms as “accepting the Base Terms is required to join or remain in YPP.”

“To remain in the YouTube Partner Program and continue monetising on YouTube, all monetizing partners will have until July 10, 2023, to review and accept new terms,” Google said.

If users do not accept the Base Terms by that date, their channel will be removed from the YPP and their monetisation agreement will be terminated.

20230110-113804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Tesla, SpaceX workers come forward to speak on sexual harassment

    China might be contemplating a ‘takeover’ of the Moon, says NASA...

    GIGABYTE launches mid-range gaming laptops in India

    NASA celebrates 100th birthday of 1st American to orbit the planet