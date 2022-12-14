SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube to show estimate process time for uploads

NewsWire
0
0

Video-sharing platform YouTube on Wednesday announced that it will now show an estimated time for how much it will take to process users’ uploads, so that they can decide the right time to publish it.

In an announcement from its ‘TeamYouTube’ account on Twitter, the video-sharing platform wrote, “more info, less guessing”.

“Starting today, you’ll see time estimates for how long it’ll take to finish processing your uploads across different video quality levels (SD, HD, & 4k), so you can decide the right time to hit publish!”

Several users posted their queries.

When one user asked, “Why can’t I just make it so it publishes when it’s done processing?”, YouTube replied: “The new update can help you strategise when to publish videos on your channel towards your preference.”

Another user said: “This is something we didn’t ask for but really needed.”

Last month, the platform had rolled out a ‘Live Q&A’ feature, a new way to interact with the viewers on live streams.

20221214-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mobiles, consumer goods not under US’ export curbs on Russia: S.Korea

    Nice uptick in user engagement in India, says Netflix

    Smartworks invests $25 mn in SaaS venture with new CEO

    NASA to buy 5 more SpaceX Crew Dragon flights