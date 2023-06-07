Popular live TV streaming service YouTube TV is rolling out fixes for a number of issues, including audio sync problems, Apple TV crashes, and more.

The company confirmed the changes in a Reddit post on Tuesday, stating that the updates will be released over the course of May and June 2023.

One of the most significant changes is a fix for the audio/video sync issue that has been plaguing some users for months.

The fix will be rolled out over the next few weeks.

“We’re rolling out some fixes over the next few weeks to address A/V sync issues across Live playback. We continue to welcome feedback! Feel free to leave a picture of your Stats for Nerds and your device information on this thread if you’re still experiencing issues. We’re also actively working on a separate follow-on fix for VOD audio sync issues,” the company said.

YouTube TV is also fixing the issue related to the first-generation Apple TV 4K, which has been suffering from crashing issues for a while now.

“We resolved an issue last month with 1st gen 4k Apple TV devices crashing on long playbacks,” YouTube mentioned.

Moreover, the company is also tweaking its Library redesign with fixes coming to adjust the “relevancy of Catch Up on your Favorites”, plus badges on content that has or has not been watched and the order of recently recorded content.

In addition to fixing these issues, the post teases that YouTube TV will resume work on improved video quality and Multiview updates “next month”.

