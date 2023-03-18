SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube TV’s ‘multiview’ feature rolling out to all users

Video-sharing platform YouTube on Saturday announced that it is rolling out its streaming television service’s new “multiview” feature to all usersAthat allows subscribers to watch up to four different programs at the same time.

The company tweeted from its YouTube TV account: “Wow! We hear ya! We’re rolling out multiview streams to ALL users for the rest of the tournament.”

“We didn’t plan to release this beyond our test group so soon. Please be patient while we fine tune and fix known issues. Enjoy multiview early as we prep for a biiig fall.”

Commenting on the announcement, one user asked, “Any chance it’ll ever be more than two screens? Ia¿ve only ever seen that since yesterday.”

To this, the platform replied, “since this is a pilot feature, we’re still figuring out the best configurations. you may see anywhere from 2 to 4 streams shown together based on the timing of when games are scheduled to begin and end.”

Earlier this week, the company had announced the “multiview” feature andAsaid that early access to multiview will roll out to all YouTube TV members over the next few months.

