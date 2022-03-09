WORLD

YouTuber arrested for hammer attack on ruling party Chief

By NewsWire
A Seoul court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for a YouTuber accused of having attacked the ruling Democratic Party Chief, Song Young-gil with a hammer during a campaign event for the party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung earlier this week, sources said.

The Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant for the man in his 70s, citing risk of flight.

The man is facing charges of having struck Song in the head multiple times with a hammer when the party Chief was campaigning in Seoul on Monday for Wednesday’s presidential election, Yonhap news agency reported.

Song was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the alleged accused said, “I am sorry,” as he appeared at the court for an arraignment to determine whether to issue the warrant.

