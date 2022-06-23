A YouTuber who purchased a country-made pistol to make reels has been arrested by the Dwarka district police along with his juvenile friend.

The main accused has been identified as Shivanand, a resident of Mahavir Enclave in Dwarka.

The DCP of Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan, said that on June 21, the police in Bindapur area spotted the two youth on a two-wheeler riding on the service lane without wearing helmet.

“The police signalled them to stop but they tried to escape from the spot. The cops then nabbed them after a chase,” said Vardhan.

When the police frisked the duo, they found a big dagger and a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges.

“The accused purchased the weapons for making reels and vlogs. During interrogation, the supplier of the pistol was identified and efforts are on to nab him,” Vardhan said.

