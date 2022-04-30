INDIA

YouTuber, father held for cheating woman in Delhi

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a Youtuber and his father for allegedly cheating a businesswoman to the tune of Rs 35.15 lakh on the pretext of helping her getting allotment of a petrol pump.

Rohit Meena, DCP, Crime Branch, said that the accused have been identified as Gaurav Millind, the YouTuber, and his father Meghraj Singh.

The officer said that a woman named Babita Devi had lodged a complaint of being cheated by the accused.

She alleged that the accused flaunted their high-profile connection and induced her to pay them Rs 35.15 lakh for the allotment of an IOCL petrol pump and for the arrangement of land for the same from Delhi Waqf Board.

“A team led by inspector Arun Sindhu arrested the accused after completing the preliminary investigation. The accused were running an NGO named Nihal Foundation. They had previously cheated a person on the pretext of appointment in Krishi Bhavan using their high profile contacts and took Rs 2.5 Lakh in lieu of that,” said Meena.

The police said that Gaurav has a YouTube channel by the name of ‘ggg productions’.

