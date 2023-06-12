INDIA

YouTuber from Netherlands harassed in B’luru, police vows action

Karnataka Police have vowed to take action in connection to an incident in Bengaluru where a YouTuber from the Netherlands was harassed by a local.

Pedro Mota, who is on a tour of Karnataka for two months, was making a video of the interior parts of state capital when the incident took place in Chickpet locality.

While he was recording a video, the local resident starts questioning him on why was he filming in a public place and even tried to drag him at one point

Despite the heckling, the YouTuber manages to escape.

Mudassir Ahmad, who got the photos and videos of the incident, put out a post on social media condemning the incident. “This random guy in Chickpet harassed a foreigner, is this how we treat our guests?”

He had also demanded action from the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and jurisdictional Chickpet police.

Advocate Ashutosh J. Dubey has also condemned the incident, saying: “It is shameful that someone would act in such a disrespectful manner towards a foreign visitor who was visiting Bengaluru, India; urgent action should be done against that person.”

The Bengaluru city police have responded to the post and stated that they have forwarded his petition to the concerned police officer for necessary action.

The police have launched a hunt for the accused.

