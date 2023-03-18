INDIA

YouTuber surrenders in Bihar over fake videos of migrants attacked in TN

NewsWire
0
0

After facing heat from the Bihar Police, infamous YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who is accused of spreading rumours about attacks on Bihar migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, surrendered before the Bettiah police on Saturday.

The police, in its official statement confirmed that Kashyap went to Jagdishpur police station in Bettiah district and surrendered.

“Due to joint action of West Champaran district police and Economic Offence Unit (EOU), Manish Kashyap surrendered in Jagdishpur police station,” said Upendra Nath Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Champaran district.

Following his surrender, the enforcement agencies have stopped the property attachment process of Kashyap’s house located in the Majholia locality of Bettiah city.

Manish Kashyap along with three others was booked under the charge of making a fabricated video where migrant labourers from Bihar were purportedly seen getting thrashed by local Tamilians. The videos that were uploaded by him and three other accused on social media turned out to be fake. Subsequently, Bihar Police’s EOU, which is the investigating agency in this case, registered two FIRs against them.

Following the FIR, Kashyap went absconding and was said to be moving in Delhi and Noida. During this period, he gave interviews to various media organisations as well. He had also challenged Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar Police on the other hand, went for the legal process and obtained the warrant from the respective court for the property attachment of Kashyap’s house. The Bettiah police initiated the property attachment process and removed doors, windows, rooftop, walls and other valuables in the last two days.

Due to this, Kashyap came under pressure and surrendered in the police station.

So far, the Bihar Police have arrested three offenders — Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, Manish Kashyap and Aman Kumar, and the fourth one, Youraj Singh is on the run.

20230318-132203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maneka Gambhir’s Bangkok visit remains uncertain as Calcutta HC refuses plea

    3rd ODI: Gill, Rohit centuries propel India to 385-9 against New...

    Mother among nine held for selling infant in TN

    Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth assumes command of 21 Strike Corps