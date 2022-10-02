YouTuber, ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who was remanded in judicial custody for six months in connection with a contempt case, continued hunger strike, demanding that he should be allowed to receive visitors in jail. Shankar had online made derogatory comments against the judiciary for which he was arrested and then sentenced to prison.

Shankar was lodged at Madurai central prison after Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had on September 15 sentenced him to six months prison. He was later shifted to Cuddalore prison citing security reasons.

Shankar was a government employee with the Tamil Nadu vigilance department, but he was given termination notice last week. ‘Savukku’ Shankar refused to accept the termination notice and it was pasted outside his cell in Cuddalore central prison.

Kamala, mother of Shankar, told media persons that no proper intimation was given on his dismissal from the government service. The family also wanted to get him shifted to Puzhal central prison due to his health issues.

Madurai bench of the Madras High Court took a suo moto cognizance after Shankar made an allegation on his YouTube channel on July 22, stating that a Higher Judiciary is riddled with corruption.

While pronouncing the judgment, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi said,” If the contemnor had realized his mistakes and apologized, we would have closed the proceedings. The contemnor stuck to his position. In fact, his activities during the last few weeks would constitute acts of contempt on their own”.

The bench also recalled the earlier sentences against him for his actions and comments against Justice C.T. Selvam and also the pending CB-CID cases. The court had also observed that Shankar as an employee of the state government is governed by conduct rules.

