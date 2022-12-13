SCI-TECHWORLD

YouTube’s Apple TV app faces issue, users complain

YouTube’s Apple TV application has been facing an issue for some users when they try to exit the application.

Several users took to the microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday to report the issue.

Users claim that while attempting to close the YouTube application, their Apple TV displays a blank screen and becomes unresponsive.

While one user tweeted: “Hey @YouTube please get rid of the exit screen on your AppleTV app. It’s annoying and doesn’t work. It was not needed before and is not needed now.”

Another wrote, “@youtube you have a bug in latest Apple TV version of the app. New Exit confirmation takes user to black screen instead of tvOS home.”

The video sharing platform still doesn’t release any official statement on the ongoing issue, however, it replied to the affected users advising them to reinstall the application, delete the cache and cookies or to make sure that they downloaded the latest update.

Earlier this month, YouTube said that it had fixed crash issues on the iOS application that “many” users reported.

DownDetector, an online website outage monitoring platform, revealed that more than 8,000 users reported different crash issues across the US.

