YouTube has rolled out a new feature, ‘Primetime Channels’, that allow users to watch their favorite TV shows, movies and sports from the streaming services directly on the application.

The early version of ‘Primetime Channels’ has been rolled out in the US, the company said in a blogpost.

There are over 30 channels that the users can buy.

“Primetime Channels adds even more content that you just can’t miss to our collection of thousands of movies and shows available for rent or purchase, or for free,” the company said.

After signing up, the YouTube experience will include content from the ‘Primetime Channels’.

For more exploration, the feature’s homepages will display shows and movies with curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.

Additionally, YouTube recommendations will now include feature shows from ‘Primetime Channels’, providing the users with a customised selection of content that matches all of their interests.

“We’ll continue working with our partners to bring even more content options to Primetime Channels, build new unique features that only YouTube can deliver and expand to our international users,” the company said.

Recently, the company had announced to roll out new design elements and product features, including options to zoom in and out for videos, to enhance user experience on the platform.

