Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has questioned Pat Cummins over the utilisation of spinner Todd Murphy, emphasising the necessity to provide the young off-spinner with greater opportunities.

Murphy was brought into the team for the third Ashes Test as a direct replacement for the injured Nathan Lyon, but his contribution was limited to a mere 9.3 overs throughout the match, resulting in just a solitary wicket.

Taylor believes Murphy needs to be utilised more frequently by Cummins or drop him altogether for the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

“It’s very tough. I would’ve liked to see him bowl before lunch, and I don’t mean one over before lunch, I thought three or four before lunch when we got those couple of wickets and Ben Stokes came straight to the crease.

“I think you’ve got to bring your spinner in early to give them some belief that they’re in this, they’re part of the way we’re going to win the Test match. You saw what Pat did in the first innings by bowling him to at the end, to Ben Stokes.

“He got him out eventually. Yes, he hit him for a couple of sixes, but he nearly had him caught at long off when he was less than 50. So I think you’ve got to bring your slow bowler in to try to create opportunities,” Taylor told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Taylor further claimed that Australia can drop Murphy if Old Trafford offers another seamer-friendly track, allowing visitors to play two all-rounders.

“It was a low-scoring game, no score over 260-odd for the game, which makes it harder for your slow bowlers. So whether or not Australia are going to need him for Old Trafford could depend on the pitch.

“If we get something similar (to Headingley) and Australia aren’t going to use him, I think he’s only bowled nine overs for the game, Australia can think about playing two all-rounders,” he said.

Australia lead the Ashes series 2-1 with two Tests to play. The fourth Test is scheduled to begin on July 19 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

