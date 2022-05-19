Yash Raj Films suffered a temporary setback last week due to the lukewarm response received for their movie, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. Even the lure of big ticket actor, Ranveer Singh could not bring in audiences to the theatres.

So, now all their energy and efforts are being channelled towards their next big release – ‘Prithviraj’.

YRF is keen to build interest and intrigue for the movie and so they have decided to pique the curiosity of Akshay Kumar fans and audience in general by releasing only short sneak peeks of the most anticipated songs from ‘Prithviraj’ so that the excitement for the movie builds up in time and brings in audiences when the movie is finally released in the big screens.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a trade source says, “Prithviraj starring superstar Akshay Kumar is the biggest event film of the season. YRF is resorting to a strategy to build tremendous anticipation to watch the film in theatres by not giving out a single song before its big-screen release on June 3! They will only release short teasers to spike the expectation of the film to sky-high. These teasers will start dropping from today or tomorrow.”

The source went on to add, “YRF had done this for Dhoom 3 and it worked wonders because people are used to seeing teasers, trailers, and then full songs. When they only get a glimpse of the songs, they will definitely get further curious to watch the film. Of course, this strategy works for big event films starring the biggest superstars of our generation, like Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. The fewer people see, the more they want to be a part of the experience. It is all about creating a big thirst for people to go and watch the film in cinemas. It’s a clever ploy to build more conversation around the film.”

‘Prithviraj’ is YRF’s first historical drama and it is based on the valour of the fearless warrior, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar is playing the titular role of the warrior who fought a valiant battle to protect India from the clutches of the cruel invader Muhammad of Ghor in the year 1191.

The movie will also showcase the love story of Prithviraj and Princess Sanyogita. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar who makes her big Bollywood debut with this movie, will be essaying the role of the princess. ‘Prithviraj’ is slated to release in theatres on June 3, 2022.