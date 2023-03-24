A rebel MLA of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday joined the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, a member of Legislative Assembly from Nellore constituency, joined the TDP in the presence of party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Sridhar Reddy, his brother Giridhar Reddy and their followers joined the TDP after reaching the party office at Mangalagiri in a huge rally from Nellore.

Chandrababu Naidu admitted Sridhar and Giridhar into TDP by offering them yellow kanduva. He was all praise for Giridhar for always being in the service of people.

The TDP president said Giridhar Reddy resigned as president of YSRCP Seva Dal.

Speaking on the occasion, Giridhar Reddy thanked Chandrababu Naidu for making him a member of TDP family.

He said he decided to join TDP after consulting all his followers and well wishers. He also said that the state needs leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.

Giridhar Reddy also exuded confidence that the TDP will win all 10 Assembly seats from Nellore district in the next elections.

Sridhar Reddy joined the TDP a day after casting his vote in favour of TDP candidate in Legislative Council elections from MLA quota.

The YSRCP suffered a shock defeat on one of the seven seats which went to polls on Thursday. TDP’s Panchumarthi Anuradha won the seat by securing 23 votes, one more than the required number.

Two MLAs of YSRCP resorted to cross voting to help TDP win the seat.

In addition to Sridhar Reddy and another rebel Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi are also believed to have voted for the TDP.

Like Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy is also from Nellore district. Sridevi is an MLA from Tadikonda in Guntur district.

Sridhar Reddy had raised the banner of revolt against the YSRCP last month and created a sensation with the allegation that his phones were being tapped with orders from the top.

He alleged that the phone tapping started after he raised people’s issues and spoke about roads, drinking water and other civic problems in his constituency.

He stated that phone tapping was not possible without orders from the chief minister.

