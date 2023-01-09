Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSRCP on Monday ruled out early elections and termed the speculations in this regard a conspiracy by the opposition TDP “and its friendly media”.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary and Government Advisor, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the elections will be held in 2024 as scheduled.

Brushing aside the “false propaganda” of opposition parties on early polls in the state, he said “that it is a conspiracy of TDP and its friendly media”.

Usually, the ruling party leaders will aspire for early polls and give hints accordingly, but the Opposition parties have taken the responsibility on their shoulders by carrying out a false propaganda for their political existence, he said.

The YSRCP on Monday celebrated four years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalapa Yatra at the party’s central office.

Ramakrishna Reddy, along with MLCs Umareddy Venkateswarulu, Lella Appi Reddy, and Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh, cut a cake in the presence of party leaders and activists.

Ramakrishna Reddy said on the occasion that Jagan Mohan Reddy is a person who believes that always being with the people is politics. He said the manifesto was prepared by the party after observing the hardships of the people seen during his padayatra.

On assuming office, the Chief Minister fulfilled 98 percent of his promises in the manifesto and stood by the people in every possible way, even during the pandemic crisis, he said.

The Chief Minister initiated ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhuthvam’ programme as he is confident of what he had done for people’s welfare.

Slamming Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrabau Naidu, the YSRCP leader said that Naidu doesn’t have any achievements to his credit, while Jagan Mohan Reddy never lost people’s trust.

On Pawan Kalyan calling on Chandrababu Naidu, he said it seemed like the film star was consoling the TDP chief. He remarked that Pawan Kalyan should have consoled the families of 11 persons who lost their lives in the stampedes because of Naidu.

The YSRCP leader was referring to the death of eight persons in the stampede during Naidu’s road show at Kandukur and death of three women during distribution of Sankranti gifts at a programme in Guntur which was inaugurated by Naidu.

