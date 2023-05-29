INDIA

YSR Telangana party chief Sharmila meets K’taka dyCM Shivakumar

NewsWire
0
0

Y.S. Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy and YSR Telangana Party President, called on Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to Shivakumar’s office, it was just a cordial meeting between the two leaders and did not divulge any details. Shivakumar is a close family friend of Sharmila Reddy since the days of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Rajasekhara Reddy.

Sources said that Sharmila Reddy is keen on forging an alliance with the Congress party in Telangana state and she had spoken to Shivakumar in this regard.

Congress is also looking forward to unite anti-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) votes ahead the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

20230529-120802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Major lapse of national security at borders: Rahul

    Jitu Vaghani says Bhupendra Patel will continue as CM post elections

    Why Siddhant Chaturvedi is scared of sleeping alone in a hotel...

    Janhvi Kapoor: The first promotional outfit that I selected was for...