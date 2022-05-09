A leader of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was arrested on Monday for allegedly threatening officials of a construction company.

Konda Reddy, a leader in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assembly constituency in Kadapa district and said to be a relative of the Chief Minister, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by the company, which had bagged the contract to lay Pulivendula-Rayachoti road.

District Superintendent of Police Anburajan said the YSRCP leader was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

He said the arrest shows that the government is serious in dealing with the allegations of corruption.

He said no matter who resorts to threatening will be dealt with as per law.

Konda Reddy is the YSRCP incharge of Chakrayapeta mandal. Officials of SRK Construction had lodged a complaint against him.

The company is said to be owned by a BJP leader from Karnataka.

When the issue came to the notice of the Chief Minister, he took a serious of this and directed police to take action as per law.

The police picked up Konda Reddy and checked his call data. After verifying that he had made calls to the company demanding money, police arrested him.

Meanwhile, opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh alleged that while Jagan Reddy was looting the public through sand and liquor mafia, his own relatives were competing with him by carrying out extortions in Pulivendula.

He said Jagan’s close relative Konda Reddy tried to extort huge money from a construction company which was carrying out development works in the CM’s own segment.

Lokesh said the common public should guess what would be the situation in other parts of the state when the Chief Minister’s own Assembly constituency witnessed threats and extortion by his own relatives. At least now, the government should take serious action against the gangsters and fraudsters who were looting the general public, he demanded.

20220509-201456