After the latest round of counting, the YSRCP had garnered 66,958 votes compared to the 34,561 votes that TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi has polled. The BJP candidate, former Karnataka chief secretary Ratnaprabha lagged far behind with 5,117 votes.

In all, 25 rounds of the counting of votes will take place here.

Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated by the death of the YSRCP’s Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020.

The SC reserved constituency with around 15 lakh voters, comprises of seven assembly segments, namely Tirupati, Satyavedu, and Srikalahasti in Tirupati district, and Gudur, Sarvepalli, and Sullurpeta in Nellore district.

–IANS

pvn/skp/