YSRCP MLA fell down after being hit by his own stick while performing ‘Karra Samu’ during a rally organised by the party in Kadapa district on Thursday.

Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Proddatur, was performing ‘Karra Samu’ (a form of martial art with stick) during a rally organised in the town to celebrate anticipatory bail for Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP was granted anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court on May 31 in Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The YSRCP leaders and workers in Proddatur took out a rally to celebrate the anticipatory bail. The participants were carrying party flags and placards.

Amidst the cheering crowd, the MLA was showing his skills with the stick. He was suddenly hit by the same stick on his leg. As he fell down, his security personnel and supporters immediately rushed to his rescue.

20230601-134202