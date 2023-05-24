INDIA

YSRCP MLAs, MPs have 408 criminal cases, says Chandrababu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that MLAs and MPs of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have 408 criminal cases against them.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alone has 31 criminal cases pending against him… These include 11 CBI and 9 ED inquiries, he said.

Naidu tweeted that after YSRCP came to power, the government’s legal expenses increased by 70 per cent. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. How can criminals be expected to deliver justice?,” he asked.

The leader of the Opposition tweeted with the hashtag JaganThreatToAP.

Meanwhile, well-known filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma joined the issue with Naidu.

RGV, as Varma is popularly known, reminded Naidu that the cases against Jagan Mohan Reddy were booked before he became the chief minister.

The filmmaker taunted the former chief minister that in spite of these cases, people gave Jagan a huge victory. “And you don’t have a single case and nobody wanted you as CM no sir? What about that Sir?,” he asked and dared the TDP chief for a discussion on RGVNijam channel.

