The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s relative in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The questioning is currently underway at the probe agency’s headquarters in the national capital.

As of now, the CBI has made two arrests in the matter and named Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the main accused.

The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore and licence holders were given an extension according to their own will in violation of the excise rules.

The CBI has launched an FIR under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.A

“Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authroity with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender,” reads the FIR accessed by IANS.

