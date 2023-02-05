INDIA

YSRCP rebel MLA alleges threat to life

NewsWire
0
0

Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who has raised the banner of revolt against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), alleged on Sunday that though he has been receiving threatening phone calls, the government has scaled down his security.

The MLA, who created a sensation recently by alleging that his phones were being tapped, said his security was scaled with orders from the top.

Sridhar Reddy said the government had given him four gunmen (security guards) and on Saturday it issued orders to take back two of them.

He said the gunmen were taken back to mentally harass him. He said ever since he spoke about phone tapping he had been receiving threatening phone calls.

“In this situation, I need additional security but even the existing security was withdrawn. This would not have been done without orders from the top,” he said

“The government took back two gunmen but I am surrendering the remaining two as a gift to it. I am not afraid of anybody. I will go around alone,” he said.

Sridhar Reddy said he was not afraid of threats or the false cases being booked against him.

The police had Saturday booked Sridhar Reddy and two others with alleged kidnapping of a ruling YSRC corporator and attempting to compel him into resigning from the party.

A case was registered against them for trespassing into home and kidnapping M. Vijayabhaskar Reddy, a corporator of Nellore city, with criminal intent.

The ruling party corporator, in his complaint, said Kotamreddy tried to persuade him to leave YSRCP and join him. When he refused, the corporator alleged, one of the MLA’s followers, along with driver Ankaiah, intimidated and abducted him from the Padarupalli area on Friday between 2.30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and took him to the MLA. The corporator stated that he, however, managed to flee and filed a case against the MLA at Vedayapalem police station.

However, Sridhar Reddy clarified that he went to corporator Vijayabhaskar’s house to talk to him. For that, a kidnapping case has been filed against him.

On Saturday, an audio tape of a phone call between Sridhar Reddy and one Borugadda Anil went viral on social media. In the audio, Anil warns the MLA to be careful in his public speeches regarding the YSRCP chief. Anil is heard threatening the MLA that he (Sridhar Reddy) and his brother would be chained to a vehicle and dragged through the streets of Nellore if they continue to criticise Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP party leaders.

20230205-120401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YouTube expands health features in India

    Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rules in favour of Hindu petitioners

    NSCI All-India Snooker: Rrahul, Rovin impress with century breaks

    Himachal: Cable car gets stuck mid-air, all 11 passengers ...