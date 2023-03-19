The results in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council elections clearly indicate that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will not come to power again, former chief minister and TDP president, N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday.

Thanking the voters for the victory of TDP in all three graduates’ constituencies, Naidu told mediapersons here that the results clearly indicate the anti-incumbency. Terming it as a people’s victory, the TDP supremo said that by electing the TDP candidates people have reposed complete faith and confidence in the party.

Observing that the people have predicted the future of the state a couple of days before the Ugadi, Chandrababu Naidu said that the election results reflect the inconceivable pain of government employees, sufferings of farmers, underprivileged, common man and students who are over-burdened with rising prices.

The agony of an average person living in fear under an anarchic regime is completely reflected in these election results, the former chief minister felt.

‘Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy always believes in money and muscle power and in indulging in atrocities. He transformed all the elections in these four years only as selections,’ Chandrababu Naidu said, adding the YSRCP will soon disappear into oblivion.

Terming the latest polls as a ‘war between Jagan Reddy and the 5 crore people of the state’, the TDP supremo said that the destruction that he caused to the state and the large-scale corruption will certainly teach him a fitting lesson.

Chandrababu felt that the YSRCP will not be in power again and expressed concern that even senior IAS and IPS officers too are becoming partners in the crimes being committed by Jagan Reddy.

Though the courts have pulled up this government several times, the ruling party leaders have not learnt any lessons, he remarked.

He slammed the YSRCP government for imposing restrictions on the opposition. He said that democracy has certain checks and balances and the ruling party should follow them religiously to win the people’s confidence.

He expressed surprise that even the directions of the Election Commission are not being honoured and felt that the bureaucrats are resorting to atrocities only to win the confidence of Jagan.

He wondered how officials refuse to hand over the declaration forms to the candidates who won the polls. The TDP leader felt that the bureaucrats should be partners in progress but not partners in committing crime.

Naidu said that Ram Gopal Reddy, who was declared elected in the polls, was illegally arrested.

The graduates constituencies polls covered 108 Assembly segments and 5,000 to 25,000 voters cast their ballot in each segment, the former chief minister said and stated that money, silver articles and other materials were distributed to the voters everywhere.

Even voters were enrolled with fake graduate certificates, he said and observed that despite all such atrocities the voters reposed confidence only in the TDP.

