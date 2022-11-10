ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Yukti Kapoor throws light on upcoming sequence in ‘Maddam Sir’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Yukti Kapoor, who is currently seen in the popular sitcom ‘Maddam Sir’ talks about the upcoming sequence in the show and how her on-screen character is going to bring a twist to the storyline.

The show highlights the lives of four female officers in Lucknow’s Mahila Police Thana. As the show addresses social issues through four women police officers, it is titled, ‘Maddam Sir’. Apart from it, there is a Chirag Gang in the show which is run by a bunch of women, who use violence for justice.

In the upcoming sequence, it is shown that police officer Karishma Singh (played by Yukti) leaves Mahila Police Thana (MPT) and joins the Chingari gang. However, she has to give a loyalty test, and then only the gang members will make her part of the group.

Yukti says: “Karishma is a dashing police officer, but there are no cases at MPT. The ideology of Karishma aligns with that of the Chingari Gang, and they require solving a maximum number of cases; therefore, Karishma is drawn to the Chingari Gang. But will she actually leave MPT and join Chingari Gang is something which the viewers will find out really soon.”

‘Maddam Sir’ airs on Sony SAB

-IANS

ila/svn/

20221110-131204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saqib Saleem start shooting for ‘Crackdown’ Season 2

    Prateik Babbar recovers from Covid, shares note as word of caution

    ‘Writer’ helmer Franklin Jacob to direct film for Seven Screen Studio

    How director Manish Gupta cast Ranvir Shorey for ‘420 IPC’