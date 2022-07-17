To increase its reach to the youth of the state, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh is going to organise a Youth Mahapanchayat this month in which the CM will communicate directly with youth.

The results of the panchayat elections are out, while the results of the urban body polls will be declared by July 20. Assembly elections are scheduled to be after about one-and-a-half years. Keeping these in mind, the government has started work on preparing an action plan to reach out to all sections pf the society.

The government has decided to organise a state-level Youth Mahapanchayat to mark the 116th birth anniversary of Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad on July 23 and 24. The purpose of this panchayat is to step up the efforts to ensure the participation of youth in the creation of self-reliant and golden Madhya Pradesh.

In view of the Mahapanchayat, youth panchayats were organised at the district level, and on the basis of performance, six youth from each district would be selected, who would be called to participate in the Youth Mahapanchayat.

On the organisation of this Mahapanchayat, Chouhan said that the purpose of this event is to provide a platform to the enthusiastic youth of the state by carrying forward the legacy of Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, so that they can identify the socio-economic and political challenges pertaining to the state, country and world, and suggest possible solutions.

“Efforts will be made to ensure participation of youth in the vision of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh in this two-day event, as well as developing leadership skills in them,” he added.

Political analysts believe that the BJP’s special focus is on first-time voters, i.e., those who have crossed 18 years of age.

“This is the reason why it is organising the Yuva Mahapanchayat. It is easy to reach out to this class, and the first-time voter is not very much aware of the government or the other political parties. Besides, this class is completely dependent on social media,” an analyst said.

The vice-president of MP Congress’ media department, Abbas Hafeez, said that BJP’s mass base in Madhya Pradesh is slipping, that is why it is organising this Mahapanchayat to mislead the youth.

“The BJP has not only ruined democracy, but it has also toppled elected governments illegally. The party wants to mislead the first-time voters, but its effort will fall flat. The people of the country known the real face of BJP now,” Hafeez said.

