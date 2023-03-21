INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Yuvan Nandal wins at 38th Premier Sarawak Cup Tennis tournament

RoundGlass Tennis Academy (RGTA) athlete Yuvan Nandal has clinched the boys singles title at the 38th Premier Sarawak Cup (Grade I) in Malaysia.

The tournament was held from March 13-19 and featured some of the best junior players from around the world.

Yuvan Nandal, a promising star of Indian tennis, defeated third seeded Aryan Shah 6-3,6-4 in straight sets in the final to lift the trophy. On his road to the final, he defeated Korean Donghyun Hwang, Japan’s Reiya Hattori, Australia’s Charlie Camus and Pavle Marinkov.

With this win, Yuvan has added another prestigious title to his growing list of accomplishments.

Renowned coach and Technical Director of RoundGlass Tennis Academy, Aditya Sachdeva and team have been training Yuvan at the Academy and have helped him hone his skills and improve his game.

Speaking about his win coach Sachdeva said, “Everyone at the RoundGlass Tennis Academy is very happy with Yuvan’s triumph and this victory comes in sync with our vision of Long-Term Athlete Development wherein we emphasize the importance of nurturing the young players for the ATP tour. At RGTA, we prioritize the wholistic growth of our athletes, both on and off the court. Our guiding principle is to consider the psychological well-being and happiness of the athletes as integral to our plans, alongside their performance on the court.”

