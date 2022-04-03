ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Yuvan Shankar Raja releases teaser of web series ‘Anantham’

NewsWire
0
0

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has released the teaser of ‘Anantham’, a web series directed by Priya V, a former associate of filmmaker Mani Ratnam, and starring actor Prakash Raj in the lead.

The eight-episode web series is to premiere on ZEE5 on April 22.

Taking to Twitter to release the teaser, Yuvan said, “What if your house had a voice? Lend your ears to ‘Anantham’. Premieres on April 22! Best wishes to the entire team.”

The tight stitched series will be an amalgamation of emotional, entertaining, and engrossing moments as it delves into the lives of individuals residing in a particular house from 1964 to 2015.

The story begins with an estranged son, who revisits his ancestral home named ‘Anantham’, and goes on a journey down the memory lane to find the stories of the wonder, betrayal, success, love, laughter, horror and courage of the different families and the people who lived in ‘Anantham’.

Actor Prakash Raj plays the titular role in this series, and the others in the star cast include Aravinth Sundar, Sampath, Vivek Prassana, Vinoth Kishan, and John Vijay, Vivek Rajgopal, Indraja, Samyuktha, Anjali Rao, and Mirnaa Menon.

20220403-134435

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj aka Ripu Sudan Kundra is a director in 9 companies

    Renowned music composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

    ‘Roadies 18’ is all set to take off to South Africa

    Dino Morea excited on debut as producer with ‘Helmet’, trailer out...