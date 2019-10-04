Yuvraj, Pietersen banter over Manchester United’s woes

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Manchester United’s struggles have been one of the biggest talking points this Premier League season. The Old Trafford giants, who have won a record 20 English league titles, are languishing at the 12th place in the Premier League table after winning just two and losing three of their first eight matches in the league this season.

Cricketers have also gotten into the banter. Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh on Sunday tweeted: “Tough times don’t last ! Tough men do !!! @ManUtd (sic.)”

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen replied to the tweet saying, “No one in Manchester is tough!” While Yuvraj tagged Manchester United in the tweet, Pietersen’s reply could be directed at both the Manchester giants. Manchester City, while not in as dire a state as their cross-town rivals, also lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and thus lost significant ground to Liverpool in the title race. City are now eight points behind the Anfield giants.

