Yuvraj Singh denies reports he will contest Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Taking to social media late on Friday, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh issued a clarification, denying media reports that he will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha from his home state of Punjab.

Yuvraj, the 2011 World Cup winner, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to clarify that he will not be contesting Lok Sabha polls from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

“Contrary to media reports, I’m not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation You We Can. Let’s continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities,” Yuvraj Singh said in his post.

There have been reports throughout Friday that Yuvraj will be contesting the Lok Sabha election for BJP from Gurdaspur. The reports emerged after Yuvraj Singh recently met BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

One of the greats of modern-day cricket for India, Yuvraj Singh is one of the biggest stars in Indian cricket in recent times. He is an inspiring figure for many because of his explosive batting in the 2011 World Cup and his subsequent battle with cancer and triumphant return to cricket in 2012, which exemplifies his indomitable spirit and resilience.