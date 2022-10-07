SPORTSGOLFINDIA

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu crowned champion of PGTI Players Championship

NewsWire
0
0

Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu continued his hot streak by securing his fourth win of the season at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 here on Friday.

Yuvraj (68-68-65-68) carded 4-under 68 in round four to finish on top with an overall score of 19-under 269 to bag his seventh professional title.

Yuvraj took home the winner’s cheque worth Rs. 7,50,000 to move up from third to second position in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (70-68-67-65), another Chandigarh golfer, managed to maintain his lead in the PGTI’s money list after he carded the day’s best round of 65 to finish joint runner-up at 18-under 270 along with Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain (65-68-71-66), who shot a 66 on Friday.

Sri Lankan N. Thangaraja (68) finished fourth with a score of 16-under 272 while overnight leader Badal Hossain (73) of Bangladesh finished fifth at 15-under 273.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu who started the day in the second position, one shot off the lead, was steady with two birdies and all pars till the turn that helped him emerge as a leader. The 25-year-old Yuvraj picked up the pace with birdies on the 11th and 12th before dropping a shot on the 13th even as Ajeetesh Sandhu made a charge to move in within one shot of the lead after 14 holes.

“It feels amazing to win the trophy, the conditions were perfect and the home support was the icing on the cake. I was consistent through the week and that was the only way to brave your way to the top on this course, and I am glad my strategy worked,” said Yuvraj Singh Sandhu post his win.

“Today I felt it was stressful, especially on the back nine. I felt I was literally under the gun over the last four holes. After the bogey on the 13th, I still had a two-shot lead. I was quite calm and knew that I needed to put it on the fairway off the tee and I did just that. I got a few wrong slopes on 17 and 18 but somehow just managed to make it,” he said.

20221007-203202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Golfer Sandhu surges ahead with second-round 68 at Digboi

    Jaipur Open 2022: Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha seizes round one lead

    Jahanvi fights back on back nine to retain lead in 2nd...

    Chikka, Randhawa top attractions at J&K Open