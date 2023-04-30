SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday posted a hilarious collage on Rohit Sharma’s 36th birthday.

Yuvi said that the Mumbai Indians skipper should be proud of how far he had come.

Rohit, who turned 36 on April 30, 2023, has been one of the key players in the Indian set-up for more than a decade.

“Happy birthday brothaman from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come. Hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love,” the ODI World Cup winner wrote on Twitter.

