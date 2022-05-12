ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Zac Efron: I was drastically underprepared to play a dad

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Zac Efron “didn’t know what he was doing” when he portrayed a father for the first time in upcoming sci-fi thriller ‘Firestarter’.

In the latest episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres show’, Efron told the host: “I didn’t think about it all that much.

“And then when we started filming the movie, I had a two-week quarantine  and when I got out of quarantine, we started filming that Monday, so it was a pretty quick intro to the film, and all of a sudden I had this daughter in front of me.

“We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realised I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

After shooting the movie, the ’17 Again’ star admitted he will not be looking to have kids anytime soon, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: “I think that was a healthy dose to put me off for as long as necessary. I have a little bit more growing to do, probably.”

The 2022 sci-fi thriller has been adapted from the 1984 film based on Stephen King’s 1980 novel of the same name, and originally starred David Keith as Andy and Drew Barrymore as Andy’s daughter Charlie McGee.

The movie, which follows the story of a young girl who tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the ability to set things afire with her mind, will be released on May 13.

20220512-163605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harrison Ford joins Jason Segel in comedy series ‘Shrinking’

    Owen Wilson explains the timeline of ‘Loki’

    Michael B. Jordan: ‘Creed III’ shoot to start ‘probably mid-November’

    William Shatner got emotional after space trip