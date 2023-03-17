ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Zachary Levi on saying yes to the ‘Shazam’ sequel even before reading the script

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Zachary Levi has talked about how the amped-up action, new worlds, stakes of mythological proportion, roster of aspirational heroes, exceedingly menacing villains and signature brand of humour made him sign on for the David F. Sandberg-directed “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, an easy “yes” for him.

Said Levi: “I thoroughly enjoyed the pitch before I even got to read the script!. When David and Henry told me what the whole concept of the second movie was going to be, I was in.”

“I thought, ‘These are great ingredients for building a really wonderful sequel to what we had already created,’ so I was very excited about that and about getting back together with all of the cast and crew I loved so much, and it’s just a really fun role to play. I mean, I get to be a Super Hero, and a really fun one at that.“

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ stars returning cast members Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler, with Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Warner Bros. Pictures is set to release the film pan India on March 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

20230317-151203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Multi-crore earnings do not spell success (IANS Column: B-Town)

    B’wood on floating corpses: You can fudge data, how do you...

    Vaani Kapoor sets temperatures soaring in new picture

    ‘Runaway Lugaai’ actor Ruhii Singh wouldn’t like to run from her...