Actress-turned-singer Zahrah S. Khan, who has crooned the recently released track ‘The Punjaabban Song’ from the Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, is currently on cloud nine with the kind of response that the song is garnering.

The groovy dance number features Varun Dhawan along with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor doing Bhangra on dhol beats. The song is a fresh rendition of the much revered Pakistani track ‘Nach Punjaban’.

Soaking in the love and accolades coming her way, Zahrah, who has sung the song along with Gippy Grewal, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy, said, “The song has really caught on and I am filled with gratitude for how it’s received. It’s a pretty iconic number but Tanishk made it his own by giving it the desired Bollywood tadka.”

“Friends and family are calling in to tell me how much they liked it. I loved working on the song. It was a joyride all along. Now that I see the video, I feel Varun, Kiara, Anil sir and Neetu ma’am have upped the energy of the number,” she added.

The track has been designed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics from Abrar Ul Haq. The original ‘Nach Punjaban’ song was sung by Abrar.

