ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zaid Darbar is indebted to ‘strong wife’ Gauahar as he posts first pic of newborn

NewsWire
0
0

Zaid Darbar shared a glimpse of his newborn son, whom he welcomed with actress Gauahar Khan on May 10.

Zaid took to Instagram, where he shared the first picture of the newborn baby. He also penned a note dedicating it to his “beautiful and strong wife.”

In the image, the baby is seen holding Zaid’s little finger.

“My biggest blessing. I am so grateful to the Almighty, for making this possible, I’m so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a DAD to our lil angel.”

“Thank you to everyone who sent their love and wishes via all mediums, we really appreciate every prayer made. Much love to one and all, please continue to bless us as a family.”

Announcing the baby’s arrival, a post read: “It’s a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means.”

“Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

20230514-135407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alejandro Brugues to adapt and direct ‘The Devil Takes You Home’

    ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ director: Film written as a non-stop entertainer

    Vishal Jethwa on Kajol: She lifts the entire team’s energy levels

    A candid photo of Jr. Ntr and his wife Pranathi goes...