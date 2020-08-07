Zaigham Imam joins board of directors at India film fest in Boston

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Writer, director, and producer Zaigham Imam is a new member of the board of directors of India International Film Festival of Boston (IIFFB).

Imam has reported for popular Hindi newspapers and news channels, and also researched and directed for popular entertainment channels. He wrote dialogues, stories, screenplays, and two books called “Main Mohabbat” and “Dozakh”.

His novel “Dozakh” is included as reference material at several universities in India, is under talks to be translated into English and other languages, and has been adapted by Imam himself into the 2015 film “‘Dozakh: In Search Of Heaven.”

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan had praised Imam’s work on Twitter in 2015: “‘Dozakh’ is a sensitive film, made by sensitive people.”

In 2016, Imam wrote, directed, and produced “Alif”, which was narrated by actress and politician Jaya Bachchan.

In 2019 Imam followed it up with “Nakkash”, which, together with “Dozakh” and “Alif”, forms a trilogy. These films are connected by their setting in Imam’s home, the holy city of Varasani, and they share themes of religious identity and communal harmony.

“Nakkash” was chosen by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to represent the spirit of communal harmony in India, and allowed the film’s first look to be revealed in the ‘India Pavilion’ at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

