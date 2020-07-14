Zakir Khan seals multi-show deal with streaming platform

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has inked a multi-show deal with a streaming platform, through which he will be coming back with his comedy series “Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare” and creating more stand-up comedy specials.

The second season of “Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare” will be followed by three stand-up comedy specials — two unnamed and one called “Tathastu”.

“It is humbling to receive so much love from viewers across the world,” said Zakir while talking about his deal with Amazon Prime Video.

“My association with the streaming platform has only grown stronger since the release of ‘Haq Se Single’, my first stand-up special on the service. I am really excited to further deepen our association and expand the reach of Indian comedy right around the globe and reach over 200 countries with my next few specials,” he added.

“There’s been an overwhelming response to the wide and diverse comedy offering, and we’re excited to keep the laughs coming with today’s announcement,” said Vijay Subramaniam from the streaming platform.

No release dates have been announced yet.

–IANS

